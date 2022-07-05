3 Watford transfer rumours that seem unlikely to happen as things stand

Watford‘s signing of Vakoun Bayo has got Rob Edwards’ first summer transfer window as Hornets manager off the mark.

The striker joins Watford ahead of their return to the Championship, and it’s a much-needed signing with Edwards having lost Andre Gray and Josh King already this summer.

But more signings are needed ahead of what looks set to be a challenging first season under Edwards.

There’s several names being linked with a summer move to Vicarage Road but here we look at three linked players who seem unlikely to sign for the club…

Danilo

The Palmeiras midfielder was linked with a move to Watford last month. He’s said to have a €100million release clause but the Hornets are said to be ready to spend only €15million on Danilo.

And with the likes of AC Milan and Marseille interested in a summer move for Danilo, it looks like Vicarage Road will not be his home come the start of next season.

Bringing in Danilo would’ve been a real statement signing for the Hornets.

Lucas Joao

Watford were linked with a move for the Reading striker last month. The Hornets, and a number of other Championship sides are reportedly keen, but very little has been said about Joao leaving Berkshire since.

There’s been no further reports linking Watford with a move for Joao and, given his poor fitness record and the intense style of play that Edwards says he will don as manager, a move for Joao always seemed unlikely.

Adam Armstrong

Southampton striker Armstrong has been linked with a Championship loan move after his disappointing first season in the Premier League.

The Sun claimed last month that both Watford and Middlesbrough were keen to bring Armstrong in on loan, before talkSPORT’s Alex Crook revealed that the Saints will only let him leave on loan if they can bring in another striker this month.

It looks like Edwards is keen on landing a new striker. Bayo has now arrived and that might mean the Hornets will look to bolster elsewhere, but fans will certainly want to see a couple more names arrive before the start of next season.