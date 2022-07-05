3 players linked with Birmingham City who could realistically sign this summer

Birmingham City have undergone managerial change, with John Eustace replacing Lee Bowyer, and a takeover is looming, meaning new recruits are yet to emerge.

Spaniards Fran Villalba and Ivan Sanchez have departed back to their homeland, while experienced left-back Kristian Pedersen has joined FC Koln on a free transfer.

The uncertainty around the Blues behind the scenes and a change of direction in the manager’s hot seat means signings have been harder to find.

Who will be the first face through the door at St Andrew’s?

We have looked at those linked with the Blues and could realistically sign for the club this summer…

Przemyslaw Placheta

Placheta has failed to nail down a starting spot at Norwich City after his move from Slask Wroclaw in 2020, and links have emerged to the Blues’ potential interest.

The Polish international made 14 appearances and did not make a single goal contribution as the Canaries saw relegation from the Premier League.

The winger would bring plenty of pace and some much-needed creativity to Eustace’s side if they were to secure his services.

Josh Maja

Maja may be available this summer, and reports have linked the Blues with a move for the 23-year-old. He was first linked back in April though Birmingham Live said on Monday he is a player Birmingham City like.

The Nigerian international burst onto the scene as a teenager for Sunderland and earned a move to Bordeaux, which has not been entirely successful.

Maja has spent the past two campaigns on loan with Fulham and Stoke City, but finding form in front of goal has seemed hard to come by.

Alfie Mawson

Mawson has been a player that has attracted admiring glances from the Midlands-based side for a sustained period. He was another player reported to be a target in April and the Blues are still keen, Birmingham Live says.

The 28-year-old defender only appeared in eight outings for Fulham last season and was not offered a contract to stay at Craven Cottage, leading to the expiration of his current deal.

Mawson is the warrior-type leader that Eustace could do with this summer, but it remains to be seen if Birmingham City can strike a deal.