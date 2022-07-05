3 Middlesbrough transfer rumours that seem unlikely to happen as things stand

Middlesbrough have already made strides in Chris Wilder’s first summer transfer window in charge, as the Teessiders look to rebuild their playing squad.

Middlesbrough have brought in two permanent signings with Liam Roberts and Darragh Lenihan arriving on free transfers from Northampton Town and Blackburn Rovers respectively, and have also signed Wolves’ Ryan Giles on a season-long loan.

Wilder’s side narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs last season, finishing in 7th position in the table. They will hope a solid transfer window will help them to push into the promotion pack next time around.

Boro are eyeing two strikers, a goalkeeper and a left-sided centre-back, but here we look at three Middlesbrough transfer rumours that seem unlikely to happen as things stand…

Hamza Choudhury

Middlesbrough have been eyeing a deal to sign Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury on a season-long loan according to reports.

However, they have several options in the centre of midfield already with Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, Marcus Tavernier, Riley McGree, Paddy McNair and Martin Payero at their disposal.

Given a central midfielder is not on a priority and with Leicester City wanting a loan club to cover the cost of 80% of his wages, a move to the Riverside seems unlikely.

Jean-Paul Boetius

Although linked earlier in the window, the Teesside rumour mill seems to have gone quiet when it comes to Boetius.

Similarly to Choudhury, Boeutius’ position as a central-midfielder means Boro will be actively pursuing deals for players in other positions before chasing the Dutchman.

He has played in the Bundesliga for the last four years of his career and with recent interest from Werder Bremen in Germany, this looks to be a more fitting move for the 28-year-old.

Viktor Gyokeres

The Coventry City forward has been on Middlesbrough‘s radar since the start of the summer and an enquiry has been knocked back already by the Sky Blues.

However, a report from The Coventry Telegraph states that it is likely Boro have turned their attention towards other targets.

It seemed like an ambitious rumour to begin with, and it still seems unlikely that Gyokeres would swap Coventry City for another Championship side.