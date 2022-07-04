‘We have full confidence’ – Cowley on Portsmouth’s summer transfer plans after quiet window so far

Cowley has had a roller coaster time at the helm of the League One side. At times his squad have looked untouchable, but there is a clear lack of consistency and improvements are essential this summer.

These improvements will come in the transfer window and with many third-tier sides having already started their summer business, some Pompey fans are growing concerned at the lack of depth they have in some areas of the field.

However, Cowley remains confident. Speaking to the club’s Youtube channel about the possibility of new arrivals, he said:

“We know where we need to recruit. The club are working really hard to make the players that we have identified a reality and we have full confidence that in time this will happen.

“Obviously we want this to happen as quickly as we possibly can because, like I’ve said on numerous occasions, the quicker we can get the group in and the quicker we can start working together the better chance we have of having a successful season.”

A clear gap in the squad

Pompey have seen a number of forwards leave the club including Aiden O’Brien and George Hirst.

Their fans can see they are desperate for reinforcements up-front. But the longer it goes without new additions, the more worrying it becomes for Portsmouth supporters.

Unfortunately, time is running out and the League One campaign begins later this month.

Cowley and his team are now fighting against the clock to ensure their squad is ready for the opening day of the season.

Momentum is key across these long seasons and therefore starting on the front foot is crucial. But, if Pompey fail to act fast they may see a disjointed and imbalanced side begin the new campaign which could potentially bring some concerning results.

The good thing is Cowley is well aware of the problem and he will know if he can’t get the results it’s his job on the line.

This should be all the motivation he needs to ensure the recruitment team put in 100% when attempting to get their targets over the line this summer.