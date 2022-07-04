Watford hoping to sell forgotten man this summer, report reveals

Watford are hoping to offload striker Adalberto Penaranda, according to The Athletic.

Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season and so there is expected to be a summer of change at Vicarage Road.

With Championship football beckoning, the Hornets are attempting to reduce their wage bill with several first-team players likely to depart.

And one player they are ‘working hard to sell’ is striker Penaranda, as per The Athletic.

The 21-time Venezuelan international arrived in 2016 but he has only played three times for Watford in six years, having been shipped out on loan on six separate occasions since making the switch.

He has plied his trade in Spain with Malaga, Granada and Las Palmas, in Italy with Udinese, in Belgium with K.A.S. Eupen and in Bulgaria with CSKA Sofia.

It is clear his future lies away from Watford and now Rob Edwards’ side are actively looking to sell the 25-year-old.

A move that never worked out…

Watford signed Penaranda with high hopes and were prepared to play the long-game with the then-19-year-old.

Several loan deals were arranged for the forward to develop his game and come back to England to be a fixture in the first-team fold. However, this hasn’t work out as planned.

Across his six loan spells he has played 71 games in all competitions. During that time he has scored three goals and registered four assists. Spells at Udinese, Malaga and Eupen garnered no goals and no assists throughout the entirety of the season.

Watford have understandably grew tired with Penaranda’s form and so should cut their losses and part company as quickly as possible.

A quick-sale this month could yet give Edwards some spending money before the start of the next season, with Watford having not been that busy in the summer transfer window so far.

The Hornets’ season begins with a home game v Sheffield United on August 1st.