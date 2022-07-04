Update emerges on Leeds United midfielder’s possible move to Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United are facing a wait to see if they can sign Stuart McKinstry on loan as his contract talks with Leeds United reach an impasse, The Northern Echo has reported.

Leeds United have a whole host of promising youngsters in their youth academy, with many often heading out on loan to cut their teeth in the EFL rather than remaining with the U23s.

One who has picked up plenty of game time with the young Whites is McKinstry. However, Hartlepool United are reportedly keen on offering the Scot a chance at senior football by swooping in with a loan deal this summer.

The Pools’ enquiry is yet to materialise into anything just yet though and now, it seems the League One club are facing a wait.

The Northern Echo states Leeds United and McKinstry are in talks over a new contract but said discussions are yet to develop into an agreement, leaving Hartlepool United waiting on an answer. The Premier League side are willing to send the former Motherwell starlet out on loan, but a new deal needs to be in place first.

An exciting loan target…

McKinstry is certainly among the most promising young talents currently on the books at Elland Road.

His ability to play on either wing or through the middle as a central midfielder provides the tactical versatility so many managers desire nowadays. The prospect of him playing in League Two would be an exciting one, so Hartlepool United will surely want to tie up a deal once a new contract is in place with Leeds United.

Six new signings have made their way through the door at Victoria Park this summer, but Paul Hartley’s squad still looks light on the ground, so it will be hoped more additions are to come.