Trusted reporter shuts down Coventry City’s links to released Fulham man

CoventryLive reporter Andy Turner has played down Coventry City’s rumoured interest in released Fulham defender Michael Hector.

Hector, 29, was let go by Fulham at the end of last season, officially becoming a free agent last week.

And over the weekend, it was rumoured among Sky Blues fans online that Hector was closing in on a free transfer to Coventry City:

TRANSFER NEWS Coventry City are closing in on the signing of centre back Michael Hector, after being released from Fulham #PUSB pic.twitter.com/9C9wMu9xrc — Coventry City FC Bible (@CCFCBible) July 3, 2022

But trusted Coventry City reporter Turner has quashed this rumour, writing that Hector is ‘not of interest’ to Sky Blues boss Mark Robins.

Coventry City’s sole signing of the summer so far is Kasey Palmer, who joined on a permanent deal from Bristol City last month.

There’s been a handful of names linked with a possible move to Coventry City this summer. But most of the club’s transfer headlines are linking their current players with moves elsewhere, with reports yesterday revealing that Callum O’Hare is a target of Burnley’s.

A slow summer…

Coventry City made a lot of good signings last summer and it helped them achieve a commendable 12th place finish in the end.

But the club’s transfer business this time round seems a bit subdued, and fans may be getting weary of their team not making the necessary improvements ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Robins has a decent squad at his disposal. But the Sky Blues showed a lot of inconsistencies in the second half of last season and that form could follow on into the new campaign if Robins can’t make all the signings he wants.

Players of Hector’s ilk would surely be welcomed at Coventry City, but Hector isn’t someone they’re looking at.

Coventry City start their 2022/23 campaign with a trip to Sunderland on the 31st of July.