Swindon Town approach defender recently released by Middlesbrough

Swindon Town have tabled an offer to sign Sol Bamba in a player-coach role, according to Wales Online.

Swindon Town have already secured the signing of one Middlesbrough player this summer with Sol Brynn arriving on loan and have now turned their attention to a far more experienced player who plied his trade at the Riverside last season.

Bamba is now a free agent having not been offered fresh terms at the North-East club. He recently spoke out to Sky Sports about continuing playing if the right offer came about, preferring a player-coach role.

According to Wales Online, Swindon Town have tabled a ‘very solid offer’ for the veteran, but he is weighing up his options as things stand.

Elsewhere, Preston North End, Charlton Athletic and Blackpool have all shown an interest in Bamba, and it remains to be seen just who the Ivory Coast international opts for ahead of the upcoming campaign.

A huge coup for Swindon Town…

Swindon Town would be getting a valuable asset both on and off the pitch if they can sign Sol Bamba.

He has vital experience in the EFL having played for Middlesbrough, Cardiff City, Leeds United and Leicester City in the second tier, and he has also played in the top divisions of England, France, Italy and Scotland.

Last season at Middlesbrough he impressed supporters but was not offered a new deal as the club looked to go in a different direction. Although he doesn’t have the pace he once had, his reading of the game is impeccable.

Bamba is a leader and Swindon Town will be hoping his addition will get them over the line and go one better than last year’s play-off defeat and secure promotion to League One.