Sheffield Wednesday still working on deal for Championship attacker

Sheffield Wednesday are still working on a possible transfer offer for Hull City’s Mallik Wilks as Darren Moore aims to bolster the Owl’s attacking options.

Sheffield Wednesday are still hopeful of securing the 23-year-old’s services ahead of their second season in League One. A deal was supposedly coming to fruition last month with Wilks reportedly being seen in Sheffield. Wilks is believed to keen on making the switch to Hillsborough with contract talks and personal terms reportedly being discussed.

A two year deal and £200,000 transfer offer were originally thought to be on the table but were not seen as acceptable bids for the Tigers’ talisman.

In an interview with BBC Radio Humberside, Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler stated: (via ExaminerLive):

“I think the offer for Mallik should be higher because if he’s seeing himself, and they’re seeming him in that price level, I think he better stay here. The negotiations are open, you cannot close the door to anyone or any player.”

Last season was a turbulent one for Hull City who finished just above the relegation zone. Wilks spent a large chunk of the campaign recovering from injury but still scored three goals in 20 appearances.

Wilks would surely add more attacking depth to Sheffield Wednesday with the Owls already confirming the capture of striker Michael Smith on a free transfer.

What could Wilks offer Sheffield Wednesday?

Despite missing the majority of Hull City’s last Championship campaign, the 23-year-old still proved himself to be a threat in the final third when he made appearances. Wilks is also a proven goal-scorer at League One level, finding the net 19 times in the Tigers’ 2020/21 promotion campaign.

With Nathaniel Mendez-Laing signing for Derby County, Wilks could be a suitable replacement, bolstering Sheffield Wednesday’s attacking options.

After the confirmed signing of former Rotherham United talisman Michael Smith, Wilks could benefit from playing with a consistent goal-scorer at League One level. If Wilks signed for the Owls, the acquisition of such a promising young talent could hold Sheffield Wednesday in good stead for the future, with promotion surely the aim again next season.