Sheffield United to invite released Derby County man in for talks, report reveals

Tom Lawrence ‘will be invited to speak with Sheffield United’ after his Derby County contract officially expired last week, reports The Star.

Lawrence, 28, is now officially a free agent after spending the past five seasons with Derby County.

He was a mainstay in the side for each of those five seasons, featuring well over 150 times in league competitions for the Rams and scoring 36 league goals.

Last season was perhaps his best season, with the Welshman scoring 11 times and assisting five in the Championship, but failing to help his side beat the drop.

The Star say that Lawrence has returned to training with the Rams while he awaits his next move, and that Sheffield United are inviting the attacking midfielder to Bramall Lane to hold talks over a potential move to the club.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are yet to make any new signings so far this summer. But the Blades do look to have a few irons in the fire and Lawrence is certainly one of them.

Would Lawrence join Sheffield United?

Lawrence will surely have ambitions of playing in the Premier League after coming close on occasions with the Rams, but ultimately failing to reach the top flight.

The midfielder then will want to join a club battling for top-six next season and Sheffield United could certainly achieve that, but the South Yorkshire side really need to get a move on in the transfer market.

Lawrence could be the first of a handful of new signings we see this month, and he’d be a really keen signing too – he showed a lot of capabilities in the Championship last season, scoring a fair amount of goals in a fairly low-scoring Rams side.

Sheffield United are definitely not alone in their pursuit of Lawrence though, so they’ll need to act fast.