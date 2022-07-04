Sheffield United leading the race for talented Manchester City midfielder

Sheffield United are believed to be leading the race to sign Manchester City youngster Tommy Doyle on a season-long loan, according to The Star.

Sheffield United are in the market for a midfielder following loanee Morgan Gibbs-White’s return to parent club Wolves, and they have now identified fellow Premier League youngster Doyle as his potential successor.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are looking into the Premier League loan market again after the success of Gibbs-White and Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihane last season.

Doyle spent the latter half of the campaign on loan at Cardiff City, where he flourished after a difficult spell in Germany with Hamburg. In 18 appearances, he scored one goal and registered three assists for the Bluebirds.

The report from The Star states that the Blades are at the ‘front of the queue’ in their pursuit, with Pep Guardiola sanctioning his departure.

A difference-maker…

Having played seven times in Manchester City’s first-team, Doyle looks like a player with a bright future ahead of him.

He has proven he can compete at this level in his loan spell at Cardiff City and so should be able to adapt to Sheffield United‘s style of play if he did seal a move to Bramall Lane.

With the Blades likely to be competing at the opposite end of the table to Cardiff City, Doyle will likely have more of the ball and be able to play his game more freely than he could last season at the Bluebirds.

He is able to play in a midfield two or a midfield three and is somewhat of a set-piece specialist. An addition of his quality would surely be welcomed by Sheffield United as they look to push for promotion again next season.