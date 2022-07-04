Reporter shares latest on Coventry City’s pursuit of Crystal Palace duo

In recent weeks, Coventry City have been linked with a horde of potential new signings.

Turner has shut down a lot of these emerging transfer rumours though, with the Sky Blues’ summer transfer window so far having been a relatively subdued one.

But two names who definitely are on Mark Robins’ radar are Plange and Adaramola.

Plange was snapped up by Patrick Vieira’s side in January. He was sent back to Derby County on loan and reports have last month backed Coventry City to sign the 19-year-old on loan this summer.

Providing the latest on Coventry’s interest in Plange, Turner wrote:

“Plange has been on City’s radar but is not a target the club are actively pursuing at this moment in time, although that could change depending on how the transfer window pans out. If, for example, Tyler Walker or Martyn Waghorn moved on this summer it would free up a space for the highly-rated teenager.”

Alan Nixon revealed at the end of May that Coventry City were eyeing up a loan move for Plange’s Palace teammate Adaramola.

And Nixon then revealed yesterday that the Sky Blues were set to hold talks with Adaramola, but Turner has played down that facet of the rumour, writing:

“Contrary to the weekend report that claimed Mark Robins is set to meet the player to convince him to sign, CoventryLive understands that not to be the case at this stage. The teenager is, however, believed to be on City’s shortlist, albeit not necessarily first choice, but moves into consideration following Buchanan’s move to Germany.”