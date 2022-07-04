Report shares latest on Burnley’s pursuit of Standard Liege duo

Burnley have reportedly made bids for Belgian league stars Jackson Muleka and midfielder Samuel Bastien, but a move for Muleka may now be in doubt.

Current talks with Muleka have currently come to a halt as the player resumes training with Standard Liege. The 22-year-old looked set to join the Clarets for a deal worth £3.5million but the deal now appears to be in doubt according to reports in Belgium (via LancsLive).

Despite looking likely to join Kompany’s ranks at Turf Moor last week, links with a move to Turkish giants Besiktas have created an air of uncertainty around the likelihood of the striker making the switch to Lancashire ahead of next season.

However, there are still hopes that Burnley can strike a deal for fellow Standard Liege player Bastien who is now entering the final year of his contract with the Belgian giants. The 25-year-old played in Anderlecht’s youth academy before making a name for himself with Italian club Chievo Verona.

A move for Bastien still seems likely as the Clarets look to bolster their squad ahead of the Championship campaign with the signings of Scott Twine, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, CJ Egan-Riley and Luke McNally adding some much-needed depth to Burnley’s squad.

A challenging season ahead…

With a number of key players such as Ben Mee and James Tarkowski having already left, the Clarets could be in for a tough season as Kompany enters his first campaign as head coach. The Lancashire club have already filled in the gaps defensively and the acquiring of highly regarded midfielder Twine is also a smart bit of business.

Burnley currently lack options in the final third, with Wout Weghorst eyeing up a move away from Turf Moor. The signing of Muleka would mean the addition of a young talent but the acquiring of a proven Championship centre-forward may also be needed due to Muleka’s lack of experience in the second tier. However, with links to other clubs and talks reportedly falling through, the Clarets may need to look elsewhere for a new striker.

Bastien would also add strength and depth in midfield, possibly playing alongside Twine when the season commences at the end of the month.