Reading could be about to sign free agent striker, report claims

Connor Wickham could be set to join Reading on a free transfer following a trial period with the club, according to reports.

Reading are experiencing a shaky pre-season. They are under a transfer embargo meaning the only signings they can make are loans or free agents.

This immediately limits their pool of potential targets. But, it does make a move for Wickham all the more likely.

The former Sunderland man left MK Dons at the end of last season and was spotted in Reading’s squad in a pre-season game last week.

Reading’s head of football operations Mark Bowen has already stated any departures must be equalled out with fresh faces this summer.

Wickham, 29, has struggled for form recently. He only managed one goal in 13 third tier games last season.

Can he make the difference?

The ex-Crystal Palace man was once a highly rated prospect.

But, despite a dip in form, Reading have been chasing this deal for sometime. Before he joined Sheffield Wednesday, the Royals were well in the race for his signature.

Unfortunately, due to circumstances well out of the fans’ control, Reading will go into next season relegation candidates.

They managed to finish one place out of the drop zone last season, but the competition is only getting stronger.

In many ways Reading can’t afford to be picky with their signings. But they’ll need the likes of Wickham to step up and deliver should they stand a chance next time round.

Bowen needs to make additions in this department with his squad lacking depth up-top.

Manager Paul Ince has a huge task ahead of him this season, and he has less than a month before the campaign begins.