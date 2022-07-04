QPR among clubs handed potential transfer boost with Huddersfield Town ruled out of Leeds United swoop

Huddersfield Town are not pursuing a move for Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts, reports YorkshireLive.

Roberts, 23, has recently been linked with a move away from Elland Road.

The Welshman featured 23 times in the Premier League last season but managed just the one goal, and one assist.

QPR and Hull City were the first two teams linked with Roberts, with Daily Mail then revealing that the likes of Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City and Cardiff City were now keen on the Welshman.

But YorkshireLive’s Steven Chicken has dismissed the Terriers’ links, writing:

“Huddersfield are not in fact pursuing a move for Roberts at this time.”

Roberts has been a useful member of the Leeds United side for the past three seasons now. He’s feature in more than 100 league fixtures for the Whites with 50 of those coming in the top flight.

But injury has kept him from cementing a regular starting spot in the side, with the midfielder missing the last two months of the 2022/23 campaign.

A timely boost…

Huddersfield being ruled out of the race to sign Roberts will surely come as a boot to the likes of QPR and Hull City, whose interest in the Welshman seems more concrete.

A move to Huddersfield would’ve been an attractive option for Leeds and Roberts too, given the club’s locality to Leeds United and also their impressive last season in the second tier.

Either QPR or Hull could also be attractive options, but perhaps the R’s would be more so under new manager Michael Beale, who’ll surely have his QPR side in and around the top-six next season.

Roberts could become one of the most in-demand names in the Football League this summer, and he could yet become a really shrewd signing for whoever lands him.