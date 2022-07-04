Portsmouth fend off interest from elsewhere to agree Arsenal loan swoop

Portsmouth are in the market for new signings this summer, with Danny Cowley looking to build a squad capable of mounting a long-awaited serious push for promotion to the Championship.

So far, Marlon Pack is the only new player to come through the doors at Fratton Park ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, another move looks to be close, with Football Insider stating that Portsmouth have agreed to sign Arsenal man Swanson on loan.

It is claimed that Pompey have reached an agreement with the Gunners to bring Swanson to Hampshire on a temporary basis. The report states the League One side have successfully fended off competition for the 21-year-old’s signature as he bids to pick up more first-team experience away from the Emirates Stadium next season.

More on Swanson…

The Cambridge-born defender has spent the vast majority of his career to date playing as a right-back. However, the versatility he possesses could make him an important player for Cowley if a move materialises.

Swanson can play as a centre-back or at left-back as well, even operating as a wing-back on either side and as a defensive midfielder at times in his youth career as well.

The vast majority of his game time to date has come with Arsenal’s U18 and U23s sides, so a loan to Portsmouth will give him the chance to gain some valuable experience. The only senior game time Swanson has played so far came on loan with Dutch side MVV Maastricht back in 2020, for whom he played three times.