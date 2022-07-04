Portsmouth casting eyes over 25-year-old after Swansea City release

Portsmouth have added former Swansea City goalkeeper Josh Gould to their group of current trialists, a report from The News has revealed.

Swansea City made the decision not to renew Gould’s contract in South Wales this summer. It has opened the door for the 25-year-old to explore free agency ahead of the new campaign as he begins a new chapter away from the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Taunton-born shot-stopper had been with the Swans since 2018, though he never made a senior appearance for the club.

Now though, it has been reported that Gould is bidding to earn a deal with League One outfit Portsmouth.

The News has stated that Pompey have added the goalkeeper to their group of trialists that currently includes the likes of Christian Saydee, Rumarn Burrell, Levi Andoh and Andre Wisdom. It isn’t said how long Gould has been with the club nor how long he will be given to impress, but he did play 45 minutes against Gosport Borough on Sunday.

Gould in goal…

Portsmouth‘s new trialist has spent much of his career to date playing U23s football for Swansea City.

He featured 17 times for the young Swans during his time in South Wales, also picking up some first-team game time out on loan.

Gould endured spells with Barry Town United and Ebbsfleet United, playing 11 times across both loan spells.

Danny Cowley is in need of a new number one this summer after Gavin Bazunu’s loan stay came to an end upon the climax of last season. Alex Bass is currently the only senior ‘keeper on the books, so even if Gould wasn’t to come in and start, he could be a useful addition for cover and competition.