Out of favour Bristol City man joins new club on trial

Bristol City midfielder James Morton has linked up with National League side Notts County on trial, a report from Bristol Live has confirmed.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has wasted no time in bringing some fresh faces to Ashton Gate this summer.

Kal Naismith, Kane Wilson and Mark Sykes have all linked up with the Robins, and after a string of free transfer departures, it remains to be seen who else makes their way out of the club this summer.

Now, Bristol Live has reported that one man being sized up by another club is midfielder Morton.

They report that the 23-year-old can be spotted in a pre-season training video posted by National League outfit Notts County. The Magpies are currently managed by Luke Williams, formerly Bristol City‘s U23s boss, so there is an obvious link to the club should Morton look to make a move away from the Championship club this summer.

Time to move on?

At 23, it could be the right time for Morton to head for pastures new.

He only has one senior appearance to his name for Bristol City and loan spells with the likes of Grimsby Town and Gillingham have failed to inspire in recent years. He did play 17 times in a spell for Forest Green Rovers almost three years ago, but much of his game time to date has come in the Robins’ youth setup.

A first-team breakthrough under Pearson looks unlikely given those ahead of him, so a summer exit could be best for his development.

It awaits to be seen if he can impress with Notts County as Williams casts his eyes over the Bristol City man.