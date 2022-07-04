MK Dons poised to sign released Blackburn Rovers man

Johnson, 35, is a free agent after seeing his Blackburn Rovers contract officially expire last week.

The veteran midfielder spent the last three seasons with Rovers, featuring 82 times in the Championship including 18 appearances last season.

But Johnson fell out of favour ahead of his contract expiry and always looked likely to become a free agent this summer.

But Football Insider has revealed that League One side MK Dons are poised to land Johnson, with ‘talks progressing well’ over a potential deal.

Johnson will bring a wealth of experience to an MK Dons side that has a lot of youngsters breaking through, with the former Leeds United, Norwich City and Derby County man having amassed 620 career appearances, scoring a total of 78 goals.

A quality signing…

MK Dons impressed in League One last season. They finished 3rd under Liam Manning and a large part of their success was down to Scott Twine.

The midfielder fired MK Dons to a top-six finish last season, but he’s since left to join Burnley, and so Manning needs a new creator in the middle of the park.

Whilst Johnson perhaps won’t go on to score 20 league goals for Dons next season, he certainly has a great portfolio behind him, having scored some incredible goals over the years.

He’s a player with a great footballing brain and despite being 35 years old now, he showed last season in the Championship that he still has a lot to offer.

This looks to be a really decent signing for MK Dons, who will surely be eyeing up promotion from League One next season.