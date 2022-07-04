Luton Town snap up midfielder after Sheffield United release

Luton Town have announced the signing of playmaker Luke Freeman, who joins following his departure from Championship rivals Sheffield United.

Luton Town have snapped up Freeman on a free transfer following his exit from Sheffield United last month. He was not offered a new deal at Bramall Lane and was invited to train with the Hatters for pre-season.

Having impressed manager Nathan Jones, who he previously worked with at Yeovil Town as a teenager, he was offered a permanent contract.

He will continue training with his new teammates and fly to Slovenia as the Hatters prepare for the new campaign. They then take trips to Northampton Town and Peterborough United before hosting West Ham United ahead of their season opener against Birmingham City at Kenilworth Road.

The announcement doesn’t state how long a contract Freeman has signed with the Bedfordshire club.

A shrewd bit of business…

Freeman has performed very well at this level with Bristol City and Queens Park Rangers before and brings vital experience to the Luton Town ranks.

His acquisition should prove to be a shrewd bit of business for the Hatters, and a low-risk one too, considering his purchase didn’t demand a transfer fee.

The 30-year-old’s versatility will also stand him in good stead at Luton Town next season. He can play on either wing and in the middle of the park so will be utilised in rotation with the likes of James Bree, Jordan Clark, Amari’i Bell and Carlos Mendes Gomes out wide, and Allan Campbell, Robert Snodgrass and new signing Alfie Doughty in the middle.

Freeman was a star performer during his time with QPR, so if he can get back to his best with Luton Town, the Hatters could have a serious player on their hands.