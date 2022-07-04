Luton Town hold discussions over potential signing of Sunderland and Huddersfield Town target

Luton Town have ‘held discussions’ with AFC Wimbledon over a move for Jack Rudoni, reports The Northern Echo.

Rudoni, 21, has become one of the most in-demand names in the Football League after his impressive season with AFC Wimbledon in League One last time round.

The midfielder scored 12 and assisted five for the Dons, who were relegated into League Two.

Since, Rudoni has been linked with a number of clubs, with Sunderland and Huddersfield Town emerging as the two front-runners.

The Black Cats have had two bids for Rudoni knocked back now, with the Terriers having had at least one offer rejected, as per The Northern Echo.

Luton Town were credited with an interest in Rudoni last month but now The Northern Echo says that the Hatters have held discussions with AFC Wimbledon officials over a potential swoop for Rudoni, who the club value at £1million.

The same report goes on to reveal that the League Two side want that money up front, rather than in instalments.

Hatters transfer party…

Luton Town made some really decent signings last summer, and they have so far this summer too.

Nathan Jones’ side spent a bit last summer on the likes of Carlos Mendes Gomes from Morecambe and Rudoni would be a similar type of signing, but he’d arrive at Kenilworth Road with a bit more experience than the Spaniard, who undoubtedly struggled in his first season at the club.

Rudoni clearly has potential given the amount of interest being shown in him at Championship level but this £1million asking price seems to be a bit of an obstacle.

The Hatters could yet have the money to spend on Rudoni, but whether they can afford to get wrapped up in a potential bidding war with the likes of Sunderland and Huddersfield remains to be seem.