Lincoln City closing in on deal for 23-year-old forward

Lincoln City are hoping to secure Shamrock Rovers forward Danny Mandroiu’s signature, reports the Irish Independent.

Mandroiu, currently playing for Shamrock Rovers, has scored seven times and assisted four in Ireland’s Premier League.

Now, it has been reported that the Rovers frontman is poised to link up with League One side Lincoln City.

The Imps are currently preparing for another campaign in League One and they have suffered their fair share of turmoil recently.

The club finished 17th place in the third tier last time out and considering they got to the play-off final the year before, it certainly wasn’t what a lot of people were expecting.

Lincoln City now also have a new head coach in Mark Kennedy following Michael Appleton’s departure earlier this year.

Kennedy has already stated he wants ‘aggressive and progressive’ football at the LNER Stadium.

The former Macclesfield Town boss left his role at Birmingham City to become the new head coach at the Imps and from what he’s previously said, Lincoln City fans can be hopeful of an improvement in the coming season.

A hidden talent?

Lincoln City need something of a rebuild. Their dressing room will likely need refreshing after a tough year and he arrival of some fresh faces could definitely help their cause.

The addition of Mandroiu could be a risk given that he is unproven in English football. However, his stats are very promising and it may take an EFL team to take somewhat of a punt on him to bring out the best in his performances and potential.

The return he’s producing for Shamrock Rovers is impressive and it seems it’s only a matter of time before he’s given his chance elsewhere, with Lincoln City looking to wrap up a deal.