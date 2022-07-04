League One club snap up young forward after Manchester United release

Wycombe Wanderers have completed the signing of 21-year-old forward D’Mani Mellor on a free transfer, it has been announced.

Manchester United confirmed back in May that Mellor would be moving on from Old Trafford at the end of his contract.

He departed the Red Devils with one first-team appearance to his name having played much of his football for the U23s and U18s as well as spending a short stint on loan in the EFL with Salford City during the 2021/22 campaign.

Now, following his departure, Mellor has seen a move to Wycombe Wanderers made official.

Gareth Ainsworth adds that 21-year-old to his attacking ranks ahead of the new season. The youngster trained with the Chairboys towards the end of the season and has earned a contract at Adams Park, though it is not said how long the Manchester-born forward’s deal is as he looks to forge a career for himself in the EFL.

Bidding to impress with Wycombe Wanderers…

Mellor’s first-team career hasn’t quite kicked into action yet, so Ainsworth will be hoping to get the most out of the promising striker.

The addition of another option at the top of the pitch won’t go amiss for Wycombe Wanderers either. Sam Vokes and Brandon Hanlan are the main senior strikers on the books following Adebayo Akinfenwa’s departure, while Tjay De Barr and Ali Al-Hamadi haven’t made an impact in the first-team just yet.

It will be hoped that Mellor can maximise his potential and play a role in another promotion push for Ainsworth and co after the play-off heartbreak suffered at the hands of Sunderland at Wembley Stadium last season.