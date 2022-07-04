Latest QPR news: Aston Villa man linked, R’s could re-sign former favourite + more

QPR have been hitting transfer headlines over the past few days, as Michael Beale gears up for a busy July.

Beale is the new manager in place at QPR and he’s brought a newfound optimism to the club, with fans hopeful for their first season under the former Aston Villa coach.

He’s so far brought in Kenneth Paal and Jake Clarke-Salter on free transfers, and Beale’s next signing could well be Leeds United’s Tyler Roberts.

The Welshman has been closely linked with a loan move to either QPR or Hull City over the past few days, with a number of other teams said to be interested too.

An emerging report from YorkshireLive today though has ruled Huddersfield Town out of the potential signing.

And another name being linked with a temporary move to QPR is Aston Villa and England U19 midfielder Tim Iroegbunam.

The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut for Villa last season and now Beale is said to be keen on raiding his former club for the midfielder, who is also wanted by he likes of Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers, Swansea City and more.

And the last name being linked with a potential summer move to west London is former R’s striker Nahki Wells, with BristolLive saying that QPR and Swansea are keen on the striker who could be let go by Bristol City.

Lastly, QPR’s forgotten man Macauley Bonne has hinted that his future lies away from west London following his decent loan spell with Ipswich Town last season.

When asked about his immediate future, he told East Anglian Daily Times:

I spoke to him [Michael Beale, QPR boss] on the phone when he was appointed and he said it’s a clean slate for me at QPR.

“He’s an honest guy and said I can be honest with him about what I want. I went back for pre-season training last week, we go to Germany next (this) week and they will get a gist of how I am feeling.

“I think people will know where my head is at. I feel I have got so much unfinished business with Ipswich Town.”

Beale seems to have a few potential signings on the horizon at QPR. He certainly needs to bolster his side ahead of next season but so far, the signs are positive for R’s fans.