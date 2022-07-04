Latest Derby County news: Rams linked with released Aston Villa man, key player wanted by Championship side + more

Now out of administration, the future is looking much brighter for Derby County.

David Clowes has saved the Rams from a possible liquidation, after several months of uncertainty surrounding the club’s future.

And the club’s League One rebuild is well-underway with the likes of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Tom Barkhuizen and Joe Wildsmith having all joined the club.

And another name being linked with a potential Pride Park move is David McGoldrick.

The striker is now a free agent after being let go by Sheffield United, and reports said he was set to sign for Middlesbrough last week.

But Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account yesterday that the Rams are keen on McGoldrick, who scored 30 goals in 136 total appearances for the Blades.

Elsewhere, Derby County are also being linked with an ambitious move for Conor Hourihane.

The Irishman is another free agent, having been released by Aston Villa after spending last season on loan at Sheffield United.

Derby, as well as Huddersfield Town and Luton Town are all said to be keen on the 31-year-old.

The Rams are also being linked with free agent defender Terrell Thomas following his release from Reading – Derby were said to be rivalling Birmingham City for his signature, but Blues have since been ruled out of the potential signing.

Lastly, reports say that Burnley are keen on Rams midfielder Jason Knight.

Vincent Kompany has been hard at wok since arriving at Turf Moor and Football Insider say that Knight could be his next signing, with the Clarets said to be ‘plotting a move to sign’ the Irishman this summer.

There’s still likely to be one or two player sales at Pride Park this month, despite the club now coming out of administration.

But seeing new players sign and more potential new players being linked with the club has certainly marked the start of a new and much brighter era for Derby County.