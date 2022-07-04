Latest Burnley news: Clarets keen on Derby County ace, youngster has PL interest + more

Burnley continue to be active in the transfer market, with several new Clarets transfer stories emerging over the last few days.

The latest story emerging from Turf Moor is that Burnley are keen on Derby County midfielder Jason Knight.

Football Insider claim that the Clarets are keen on the midfielder who is still under contract at Derby County going into the 2022/23 campaign.

Another midfielder being linked with a move to Vincent Kompany’s new club is Coventry City’s Callum O’Hare.

Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account yesterday that Burnley fancy O’Hare after another strong showing in the Championship for the ex-Aston Villa man.

Lastly in terms of potential new signings, Burnley continue to be linked with Standard Liege duo Jackson Muleka and Samuel Bastien, with the Clarets having tabled bids for both players.

But an emerging report from LancsLive suggests that a move for Muleka has stalled with the Liege man set to return for pre-seaosn training in Belgium.

Elsewhere, Clarets goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey is said to have agreed a move to Nottingham Forest.

Another report from Football Insider says that a deal and fee has been agreed for the 35-year-old to return to the Premier League with Forest.

Lastly, The Sun says that Crystal Palace remain keen on January target Dwight McNeil, who also has interest from West Ham.

But Burnley value the youngster at £10million as it stands and it remains to be seen whether or not any team will meet that asking price this summer.

There’s a lot going on at Turf Moor then, and this month looks set to be a busy one for Kompany ahead of his side’s Championship opener at Huddersfield Town on the 29th of July.