Ipswich Town spoke with Fulham last month over potential striker deal

Ipswich Town reportedly held talks with Fulham over a possible loan deal for striker Jay Stansfield last month before opting to sign Tyreece John-Jules instead.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has wasted no time in bringing fresh recruits to Portman Road this summer.

Dominic Ball, Freddie Ladapo and Gregg Leigh have all joined on free transfers alongside the earlier mentioned John-Jules, who arrives on loan from Arsenal. However, TWTD has now stated that Fulham talent Stansfield was considered along with the Gunners starlet.

It is claimed that 19-year-old striker Stansfield was a player that Ipswich Town spoke with Fulham about possibly signing on loan.

The Tractor Boys ended up deciding on a move for John-Jules instead though.

Stansfield vs John-Jules…

Although it’s the Arsenal forward that ended up making the move to Portman Road, Stansfield could have been a smart option too.

John-Jules boasts the experience advantage over the Fulham man given that he has already spent time on loan with Lincoln City, Doncaster Rovers, Blackpool and Sheffield Wednesday before. Stansfield has only played four first-team games to date.

Both have been prolific at youth level too, though it’s the Fulham man who has a better record at U18s level. He has scored 31 in 27 games for the Cottagers, though both are evenly matched at U23.

The report adds that Stansfield does have interest from other League One clubs though, so it may be that we see the Tiverton-born youngster test himself in the third-tier anyway, even after Ipswich Town opted against swooping for him following talks with Fulham.

Ipswich Town will be hoping John-Jules can show them they made the right decision as he looks to gain some momentum in his senior career.