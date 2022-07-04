Ipswich Town let go of midfielder amid summer transfer link

Ipswich Town have confirmed that midfielder Armando Dobra has left the club by mutual consent ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Ipswich Town youngster Dobra has been with the club from a young age, making his way through the youth ranks and eventually into the first-team picture at Portman Road.

This summer has seen him linked with a move to Chesterfield, who are managed by ex-Tractor Boys boss Paul Cook.

Now, ahead of the new season, it has been confirmed that Dobra has left the League One club.

Ipswich Town have announced on their official website that the Albanian youth international has left the club by mutual consent. His deal has been terminated and as a result, he will be free to search for a new club as a free agent.

He moves on after making 30 appearances for Ipswich Town‘s senior side, chipping in with two goals and four assists in the process.

Heading for pastures new…

London-born Dobra has long looked like one of Ipswich Town‘s more promising talents but despite a decent amount of first-team outings, he has never really enjoyed a sustained spell of consistent game time at Portman Road.

He fell down the pecking order further under Kieran McKenna and spent the second half of last season out on loan with Colchester United.

In the process, he managed to chip in with two goals and three assists in 17 outings.

A fresh start now awaits Dobra after his departure from Ipswich Town and it will be interesting to see where he lands ahead of the new season. As said before, Chesterfield have been mentioned as an interested party this summer, with the door now open for the 21-year-old to make a free transfer move to a new club.