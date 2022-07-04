Ipswich Town knock back offers for £600,000-rated ace

Ipswich Town have turned down ‘a number’ of bids for striker Tyreece Simpson, TWTD have reported, with their £600,000 valuation yet to be met.

Ipswich Town man Simpson handed in a transfer request earlier this summer after a 12-month extension option was triggered to keep him at Portman Road until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

He was recalled by the Tractor Boys in January after a flourishing loan spell with Swindon Town and with interest from elsewhere circulating, an exit may well be on the cards this summer.

A host of sides have been linked but as it stands, TWTD states Ipswich Town are yet to receive an offer they deem acceptable.

It is claimed that ‘a number’ of offers from other clubs have been rejected, with no one meeting the Tractor Boys’ £600,000 valuation of Simpson at this stage in the summer transfer window.

Time for a fresh start?

Given the reported transfer request and with interest arising from elsewhere, it seems all signs point towards a summer move for Simpson.

Ipswich Town will be wanting someone to match their price tag though, and at that price, it could prove to be a great bit of business.

The powerful forward looked brilliant in his time with Swindon Town before being recalled last summer, managing 11 goals and three assists in 30 outings. His physicality was a constant cause for concern for defenders and at only 20, the Ipswich-born striker can only get better.

Regular game time will be needed if a new club is to get the best out of him, but Simpson could certainly be a good pickup for sides in the market for a new striker this summer.