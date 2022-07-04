Insight emerges on European club’s bid for Sheffield United ace

Olympiacos’ bid for Sheffield United defender Max Lowe would see the Blades recoup the money they spent on him back in 2020, The Star has said.

Sheffield United man Lowe has been linked with a move away from Bramall Lane this summer, with Olympiacos said to be keen.

Now, The Star reports that Olympiacos have tabled a bid, though it is lower than the one Nottingham Forest made in January and would not see them make a profit, only recouping the money they spent to sign him from Derby County almost two years ago.

It is added that despite the obvious link between Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest via owner Evangelos Marianakis, the Greek giant’s bid does not include any plan for Lowe to end up back at the City Ground.

Can he make an impact?

Lowe averaged a goal contribution every five Championship games for Nottingham Forest last season, chipping in with one goal and four assists in 20 outings. The 25-year-old now has recent promotion experience under his belt, something Sheffield United could value highly as they look to improve on last season’s play-off heartbreak.

Paul Heckingbottom does already have some solid options on the left-hand side though.

He would have to fight the likes of Enda Stevens and Rhys Norrington-Davies for a starting spot if he was to stay this summer and with only 11 Sheffield United appearances to his name, regular game time has been hard to come by in Yorkshire.

He could yet have an important part to play at Bramall Lane moving forward. However, with Olympiacos lurking, it certainly seems as though the defender has options available to him heading into the new season.