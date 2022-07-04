Huddersfield Town set to snap up released Millwall man

Alan Nixon has revealed on his Patreon account that Huddersfield Town are set to sign released Millwall man Connor Mahoney.

Mahoney, 25, was released by Millwall at the end of last season, and officially became a free agent last week.

And now Nixon says that the former Blackburn Rovers, Barnsley and Birmingham City man is set to sign a two-year deal with the Terriers.

Huddersfield Town came close to sealing an unexpected promotion to the Premier League last season, but fell short in the play-off final against Nottingham Forest.

Carlos Corberan bolstered his side with some shrewd free agent signings last summer and looks set to do the same again this time round.

The Spaniard has already tempted Will Boyle to West Yorkshire, and now Mahoney could follow suit.

The Englishman managed just eight Championship appearances for Millwall last season, featuring 14 times in the campaign before.

He’s struggled for game time over the past two years but Corberan looks set to give him a lifeline and a chance to impress under his watch.

Magic man Corberan…

Corberan didn’t make any real marquee signings last summer. But he brought in players who fit the style of football that his side play and it made for a top-six team in the end.

Boyle is a good signing for the Terriers and Mahoney could be another shrewd one too.

He’s got a lot to prove after two difficult seasons with Millwall. But he remains a relatively young footballer with potential left to fulfil, and if Corberan can find a way to best utilise the Englishman and Mahoney can repay him with good performances, then it will be another classic, shrewd Corberan capture.

Huddersfield Town open their 2022/23 campaign with a home game v Burnley on the 29th of July.