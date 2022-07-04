Fresh price tag mentioned as Crystal Palace, Southampton and Wolves battle to sign Flynn Downes

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook claims that Swansea City want £12million for in-demand midfielder Flynn Downes.

Reports emerged last week revealing that Crystal Palace, Southampton and Wolves are all keen on signing Swansea City man Downes this summer.

Soon after that, a report from Swansea Independent revealed that it’s the Saints who are leading the race for Downes’ signature, also revealing that the Swans want £6million for Downes.

Now though, Crook has told GiveMeSport that Wolves are certainly interested in Downes, but that the Swans want £12million for him.

“Flynn Downes at Swansea is somebody that they’re interested in but he will cost £12million,” Crook said.

“I’m not sure they’ve got £12million. I think that really the owners don’t want to put any more of their own money into the project.

“Hence the fact that they’re trying to sell one or two players. I think it’s a tricky summer for Wolves and it could be a difficult season as well.”

It now seems like Palace are leading the race to sign Downes though with WalesOnline revealing over the weekend that the midfielder is ‘closing in’ on a move to Selhurst Park.

Profits for the Swans…

Swansea City paid a reported £1.5million for Downes last summer. If the Welsh club can make a few million pounds in profit on the midfielder, then it might be good business, but it will certainly set Russell Martin’s side back on the pitch.

Harry Darling is the Swans’ marquee signing of the summer so far but if they sell Downes for anything close to this £12million fee that’s now being mentioned, then it might give Martin some much-needed funds to bolster his side ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

There’s still a few weeks between now and Swansea’s Championship opener away at Rotherham United, so there is still time for the Swans to replace Downes should they need to.