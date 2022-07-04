Danny Cowley opens up on Portsmouth trialist after ‘excellent’ pre-season displays

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has heaped praise on trialist Andre Wisdom after his strong pre-season performances for the club.

The 29-year-old is currently on trial with Pompey, already making pre-season appearances against non-league outfits Havant and Waterlooville and Gosport Borough.

Wisdom was originally a product of Liverpool’s youth system but left the Premier League giants in 2017 after making just 22 first-team appearances and finding the net once.

During his time in Merseyside, the versatile defender also had loan spells with clubs such as West Brom and Norwich City. Wisdom also won an Austrian Bundesliga title with Red Bull Salzburg.

The 29-year-old then went on to play for former loan club Derby County for a number of years before being released at the end of the 2020/21 campaign and he has remained without a club since. Now though, it seems he is impressing with Portsmouth.

Speaking on the defender, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley told The News:

“We’re trying to bring in a player who can play in the right of a back three and maybe at right-back as well, in order to give us the balance in the squad we would like.

“He’s been excellent in both games.

“He was great for the young players with his experience and leadership.”

What could Wisdom bring to Portsmouth?

After making a number of appearances for clubs such as Liverpool and Derby County, Wisdom would bring a wealth of experience with him to Fratton Park. That could help promising defensive players like Jay Mingi and Liam Vincent in their development with Pompey.

Wisdom also brings versatility with him, being able to play as a centre-back but also capable of playing as a full-back and pushing forward to support his side in the final third.

He’s a solid defender who is willing to put his body on the line but also has the ability to help create attacking opportunities when at full-back.

The signing of Wisdom would be a smart bit of business for the Hampshire side who will undoubtedly be aiming to compete for a play-off spot in the upcoming campaign.