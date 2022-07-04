Chris Wilder confirms Middlesbrough trio’s summer transfer fate

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has told The Northern Echo that Hayden Coulson, Uche Ikpeazu and Grant Hall are all available for transfer this summer.

Middlesbrough won their first pre-season game 5-0 at Bishop Auckland, with Coulson impressing in his 45-minute outing. However, Ikpeazu and Hall were not involved.

Speaking after the victory, Wilder outlined that the trio will all be allowed to leave the Riverside this summer and invited offers.

“Hayden’s available,” said the Boro boss.

“He’s available for other teams to take. Grant Hall is available, and Uche is available too. There’s players there that understand the situation, although they’re obviously still contracted to us at the moment.”

Coulson was loaned out twice last season, to Ipswich Town in the first half of the campaign and to Peterborough United in the latter. However, he only turned out six times in each loan spell and will be hoping for consistent playing time at his next club.

Hall did not make a single appearance after Wilder took over from Neil Warnock in November. He missed out on the matchday squad more often than not, only making the bench on four occasions despite being fully fit.

Ikpeazu wasn’t part of Wilder’s plans last season either, departing on loan to fellow Championship side Cardiff City. He scored three goals in three starts for the Bluebirds, making 15 appearances in total for his loan club from January onwards.

Too far down the pecking order…

Coulson, Hall and Ikpeazu are behind several other players in their positions and so playing time will be at a premium next season if they were to stay. Therefore, it does make sense to move the three players on in the coming weeks.

The loan signing of Ryan Giles means Coulson is behind both the Wolves loanee and Marc Bola at left wing-back, whilst the arrival of Darragh Lenihan puts Hall even further down the pecking order at the heart of defence.

Dael Fry, Anfernee Dijksteel, Paddy McNair and new man Lenihan are all ahead of Hall as things stand.

Although Boro’s options up front are rather limited with three strikers returning to their parent clubs after their loan deals expired, Wilder does not see Ikpeazu fitting into the way he wants his side to play and so he would be better suited to a club elsewhere.