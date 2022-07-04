Charlton Athletic set sights on Fulham youngster

Charlton Athletic are confident of securing full-back Steven Sessegnon on a season-long loan from London rivals Fulham, the South London Press has reported.

The 22-year-old is a product of the Cottagers youth system but has failed to gain regular game time, making just 19 first-team appearances since 2017.

Sessegnon spent the majority of last season playing for Fulham’s U23s side before going out on loan to Plymouth Argyle in January. During his time at Home Park, the right-back made 10 appearances and failed to make a significant impact.

He did spend time out on loan at Championship club Bristol City where he impressed in 18 diligent performances before returning to his parent club due to a hamstring injury.

Sessegnon is a versatile defender, being able to play both on the left and right flanks as a full-back or wing-back.

With former Swindon Town boss Ben Garner now at the helm, Sessegnon would be the London club’s sixth signing of the summer.

If a temporary switch from Fulham to Charlton Athletic materialises, Sessegnon would join the likes of Jojo Wollacott and Conor McGrandles as a new signing ahead of the Addicks’ third consecutive season in League One.

A smart move for all?

Having already gained experience at League One and Championship level, Sessegnon is at the perfect age to start gaining regular game time for a club that could be in the top half of the table.

Sessegnon would also be a smart replacement for the experienced Adam Matthews, who has seen his contract with the Addicks expire.

Despite a number of injuries during the early stages of his career, Sessegnon still looks like a promising player and a temporary move to The Valley could help him maximise his potential.

The future looks bright for Charlton Athletic under the leadership of manager Garner who has already brought in a number of strong signings as they look to push back towards the upper echelons of League One.