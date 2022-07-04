Burnley set sights on swoop for Derby County star

Derby County‘s future is looking a lot less bleak after a long-awaited takeover was completed towards the tail end of last week.

It means the Rams are now free to tie current players down to new deals while recruiting some from elsewhere, though ultimately, their relegation to League One will make it hard to keep key players on board this summer.

Now, it has been claimed that one mainstay drawing interest from elsewhere is midfielder Knight.

Football Insider has now claimed that the Republic of Ireland international has emerged as a target for Championship new boys Burnley.

The Clarets have enjoyed a promising start to their summer of recruitment as Vincent Kompany bids to make his mark on proceedings at Turf Moor and they have now set their sights on a possible move for Rams star Knight.

Deserving of a move?

There’s no doubt that Knight is a player above League One quality, though Derby County will surely be determined to try and persuade him to stay at Pride Park given just how important he could prove to be moving forward.

At only 21, he has the best years of his career ahead of him and he already has 119 first-team appearances to his name.

Claims of interest from Burnley probably won’t come as a surprise to many. His dynamic displays in the middle of the park and ability to play in a range of midfield roles make him an attractive prospect, but it remains to be seen if the Clarets’ rumoured interest develops into something more concrete as the summer progresses.