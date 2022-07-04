Bolton Wanderers midfielder features for Swindon Town amid desire for more game time

Bolton Wanderers midfielder Ronan Darcy has been on trial with League Two side Swindon Town, a report from The Bolton News has said.

Swindon Town‘s new boss Scott Lindsey will be determined to make his mark on proceedings at the County Ground this summer. New signings will be needed and offering potential additions the chance to impress before striking a deal could prove to be smart for the Robins.

Now, a report from The Bolton News has said one man the club have cast their eyes over is Bolton Wanderers‘ Darcy.

It is claimed that the 21-year-old lined up and impressed for the League Two side in an outing against Melksham Town.

The report goes on to say that Darcy is keen to play more regular football in the new season following two loan spells away in Scotland and Norway with Queen’s Park and Sogndal IL over the 2021/22 campaign.

Time for a new start?

With Darcy said to keen on more regular game time, it could be the right time for the Ormskirk-born talent to head for pastures new.

He has 35 appearances to his name for Bolton Wanderers but having trained with the club’s B team ahead of the new campaign, it seems as though the attacking midfielder isn’t in Ian Evatt’s plans for the first-team at this moment in time.

Lindsey is keen to work with and develop young talents at Swindon Town and will be determined to impress in his first senior management role at the County Ground. Darcy could fit with the club’s recruitment model, so it remains to be seen if he can land a deal.