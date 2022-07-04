Birmingham City and Reading among clubs keen on released Huddersfield Town man

Sarr, 28, is officially a free agent after seeing his Huddersfield Town contract expire last week.

The French-born defender joined Huddersfield Town in 2020 and would feature in 41 Championship games during his first season with the Terriers, and in 21 league fixtures last season.

He came into the starting line up towards the end of the campaign and helped fire Huddersfield to the Championship play-off final.

But Carlos Corberan’s side decided to release Sarr upon the expiry of his contract this summer and now Football Insider say that Birmingham City, Reading and German side Kaiserslautern are all keen on the centre-back.

Formerly of Sporting Lisbon, Sarr first played in England with Charlton Athletic during the 2015/16 season, later returning to the club to spend three seasons with the Addicks.

He helped fire them to promotion from League One in 2019 under former Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer.

Race for Sarr…

Sarr is a fairly experienced and proven Football League defender. At 28 years old as well, he’s arguably in his prime years, with some of his performances in the second half of last season really impressing the Huddersfield Town faithful.

He can sometimes prove inconsistent, but Sarr is definitely a solid name on the free market and so it was always likely that he’d attract some interest from the Championship.

A move to either Birmingham City or Reading could see him playing in a struggling side next season. Neither side look to have much going for them ahead of the new campaign but the possible signing of Sarr could be a boost for either.

He’s a steady centre-back who offers something a bit different with his athleticism, though whether he would fancy a move to a potentially struggling side in the second tier remains to be seen.