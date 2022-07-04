Birmingham City alongside Bundesliga outfit in pursuit of 25-year-old left-back

Birmingham City and Union Berlin are said to be among those to have made approaches for Angers SCO left-back Souleyman Doumbia this summer.

Birmingham City would have been hoping to make inroads on their summer recruitment by now.

However, no new signings have come through the doors at St. Andrew’s. It will be hoped that the appointment of John Eustace can help kick their transfer plans into action, though uncertainty surrounds their ownership situation after Laurence Bassini’s exclusivity period came to an end.

Now, it has been claimed that one player the Blues have on their radar is Ivorian defender Doumbia.

A report from French publication L’Equipe (via Get Football News France) states that the left-back is subject of interest from Union Berlin, who are in negotiations to sign Doumbia. However, Birmingham City are one of the ‘couple’ of other clubs to make approaches for the player.

It is claimed that a €4m fee will be enough to tempt Angers into a sale.

More on Doumbia…

Paris-born Doumbia is a product of PSG’s youth academy, though much of his career has been spent away from the French capital.

The left-back departed PSG in 2016 and has since spent time in Italy, Switzerland and France. He landed at Angers back in July 2020, joining after a year-and-a-half-long stint with Stade Rennais. Since then, he has played 61 times dor the club, chipping in with four assists while either playing as a left-back or a wing-back.

He has a year remaining on his contract with the Ligue 1 club but spent much of their season as their starting man on the left.

It remains to be seen if Birmingham City‘s rumoured approach develops into anything serious, with Europa League side Union Berlin also battling.