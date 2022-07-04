Barry Fry offers intriguing update on Watford’s reported interest in Peterborough United star

Watford were said to be interested in the Posh talisman at the weekend, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting the news on his Patreon.

It comes after Clarke-Harris managed 12 goals and three assists in 41 Championship outings for Peterborough United last season. He sprung into life over the latter stages of the campaign, taking his tally for the club to 45 goals in 92 games across all competitions.

Now, director of football Fry has issued the latest on the links.

In a message to the Peterborough Telegraph, the key Posh issued a brief but interesting update, saying:

“Watford haven’t contacted me – YET (his capitals).”

It remains to be seen if the Hornets firm up their reported interest in Clarke-Harris this summer, though at this moment, they haven’t moved to touch base with League One Peterborough United just yet.

An interesting link…

Watford have already recruited a new striker in the form of Vakoun Bayo, though with Emmanuel Dennis and Joao Pedro drawing interest and Cucho Hernandez’s move to Columbus Crew already sealed, another striker may well be needed.

Clarke-Harris did impress in the Championship after a slow start but Posh will surely be determined to keep the 27-year-old.

In their promotion-winning 2020/21 campaign, the striker scored a stunning 31 goals in 45 League One games, so Grant McCann and co will more than likely know that his goals could be of great importance once again next time around as they bid to return to the Championship.

The Jamaican international still has two years remaining on his deal at London Road too.