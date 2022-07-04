23-year-old Southampton man set to make League One move

Southampton striker Dan N’Lundulu is set to make another loan move to League One side Cheltenham Town, Gloucestershire Live has reported.

Cheltenham Town recruited the 23-year-old forward on loan from Southampton back in January. The move came after an underwhelming spell with League One rivals Lincoln City, for whom he scored once in 21 appearances.

The striker’s time with the Robins was disrupted by injury, limiting him to only four appearances after he scored in his second appearance for the club.

Now though, it seems the club are set to reunite with N’Lundulu ahead of the new campaign.

Gloucestershire Live states that the Southampton man is poised to re-join Cheltenham Town on a new loan deal as he bids to pick up more first-team experience away from St. Mary’s. It will be hoped that the France-born forward can impress in his second spell at the Jonny Rocks Stadium after a promising start to life with the club before injury struck.

Time to kick on…

At 23, N’Lundulu will be determined to make strides in his development to maximise the potential he has to forge a successful career.

His 16 first-team appearances for Southampton have come after impressing for the club’s U23s, but he is yet to enjoy a sustained run of goalscoring form on the senior stage. Wade Elliott will be keen for him to find his feet at Cheltenham Town next season as they embark on life after Michael Duff.

Cheltenham Town finished in 15h place last season and in the new campaign, the club will be keen to further cement their place in League One, and N’Lundulu could play an important role in doing that.