Watford man wanted by West Ham now on Everton’s radar as Lampard eyes up attacker replacement

Everton have identified Watford’s Emmanuel Dennis as a potential replacement for Richarlison, reports The Evening Standard.

Everton have agreed to a £60million sale of Richarlison to their Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Toffees signed Richarlison from Watford back in 2018 and now it looks like Frank Lampard’s side could raid the Hornets once again, this time for Dennis.

An emerging report from the Evening Standard has revealed that Watford striker Dennis, 24, is ‘among Everton’s list of targets’ to replace Richarlison.

Dennis joined Watford from Club Brugge last summer and went on to score 10 goals in 33 Premier League appearances last season, grabbing six assists in the process as well.

He shone in what was his first season in English football and the Nigerian international has been linked with a move away since his side’s relegation to the Championship, with West Ham having been mentioned as a possible destination for the attacker.

Will Watford sell Dennis this summer?

Watford have two valuable assets in Dennis and Ismaila Sarr. Both have been mentioned alongside the Hammers as it stands and losing both would be a real hammer-blow for new manager Rob Edwards, with the start of the 2022/23 Championship only a few weeks away now.

Both could be cashed in at some point this summer, to perhaps give Edwards a bit of spending money in this summer’s transfer window. But the Hornets would surely want to keep at least one of their prize assets as they return to the second tier.

It could be a case of whichever player leaves first, the club will do their best to keep the other, and so Dennis to Everton might yet see the Hornets place more attention on trying to keep Sarr at the club.

Money talks though, so whether or not Dennis and/or Sarr will still be at Vicarage Road this time next month remains to be seen.