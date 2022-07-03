QPR and Hull City hoping to sign Leeds United man on loan, report claims

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds United attacker Tyler Roberts has interest from Queens Park Rangers and Hull City.

Roberts signed a new three-year deal in June 2021, but the arrival of new manager Jesse Marsch means the Whites’ squad is undergoing a rebuild to suit the American coach’s style.

The 23-year-old has only played 14 minutes of Marsch’s tenure, before suffering a thigh muscle rupture which effectively ended his season.

Thomas Christiansen brought the Wales international to Elland Road in 2018 for an undisclosed fee from West Bromwich Albion, failing to make his debut until the next campaign due to injury.

Marcelo Bielsa’s appointment sparked Roberts’ career into life in Yorkshire, as he flourished in a pressing forward role or as an impact substitute.

Roberts handed a chance to impress away from Leeds?

Fitness problems have stunted the Welshman’s time at Elland, and a move to the Championship, having gained experience in the Premier League, may prove beneficial for his development.

The move to either QPR or the Tigers is likely to be a loan, as per Yorkshire Evening Post’s report, but there is the potential that it could include an option to make the deal permanent.

A vital aim for Roberts is to prove his worth away from the pressure of the Whites, where guaranteed due to new signings reportedly imminent.

Game time is critical, and there will be expectations for Gloucester-born play-makers to be an influential presence in a second-tier, which he will hope to thrive.

Roberts would be a coup for either of the sides linked, and his versatility, which allows him to perform in any attacking role, will be an enormous plus.