Nottingham Forest readying big money swoop for Huddersfield Town midfielder

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon account, Nottingham Forest are readying a transfer move for Huddersfield Town‘s Lewis O’Brien.

Nottingham Forest gained promotion to the Premier League by beating Huddersfield Town at Wembley in the Championship play-off final last season.

Town’s O’Brien was a consistent performer for the West Yorkshire side and he has been tracked by the likes of Leeds United in the past.

However, The Sun reporter Nixon writes that Forest are set to swoop in with a £10million offer for the 23-year-old midfielder.

O’Brien is a player that Huddersfield have nurtured through their youth ranks and moulded him into the player he is today.

The Colchester-born midfield maestro has gone on to make 131 appearances for Huddersfield Town since he broke into the first-team set-up.

Last season was a breakthrough season for him. He caught the eye with consistent performances in his 43 Championship appearances for the Terriers.

From these 43 appearances – plus another three in the play-offs – O’Brien scored three goals and provided three assists.

Whichever way you look at it, Nottingham Forest making a move for O’Brien would be a big loss for Huddersfield Town.

The 23-year-old is a key member of not only the Terriers’ side but also a vital cog in their midfield engine.

He is the sort of player who catches the eye of opposing sides with what are consistent displays.

It is the level of consistency in these displays that has likely led to Forest being ready to step in with, as Nixon says, this £10million bid.

Pressured by the size of the bid, Huddersfield Town would surely consider it. What is positive is that they rebuffed previous moves of this magnitude.

Irrespective of the size of the bid, O’Brien would be a hard player to replace for Carlos Corberan and Huddersfield Town.