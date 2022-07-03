Nottingham Forest agree deal to sign Burnley man in surprise switch

Hennessey, 35, looks set for a surprise move to Nottingham Forest following Burnley‘s relegation from the Premier League, and Forest’s promotion from the Championship.

The Welshman signed for the Clarets last summer and featured twice in the top flight last time round.

But he’s set to be handed a Premier League lifeline by Steve Cooper’s side who are said to have ‘secured a full agreement’ for the Welshman, as per Football Insider.

The report also goes on to mention that the deal will be a permanent one, after ‘a fee was agreed between the two clubs’.

Hennessey will no doubt play back-up to Dean Henderson at the City Ground next season.

Does Kompany need a new goalkeeper?

Vincent Kompany has been hard at work in the transfer market since his arrival at Turf Moor.

He’s made some really impressive signings so far but with Hennessey set to leave, and with Nick Pope having already left, the Belgian may need a new goalkeeper with Will Norris his remaining first-team stopper.

There’s plenty of decent goalkeepers out there, and a lot of good, young goalkeepers too.

Hennessey brought a lot of experience to the goalkeeping department at Turf Moor and whether Kompany would fancy someone with similar experience, or an up-and-coming goalkeeper, remains to be seen.

Whilst the loss of Hennessey isn’t a pressing one for Burnley and Kompany, it does leave them light on numbers in that position, so expect the club to look for a new no.1 in the coming weeks.