Leicester City added to £6m transfer pursuit of Championship ace wanted by Crystal Palace, Southampton and more

Leicester City have been added to the race to sign Swansea City‘s Flynn Downes.

A report from The Sun has revealed that Leicester City are keen on Downes, 23, who was this week linked with a move to all of Southampton, Crystal Palace and Wolves.

WalesOnline revealed the emerging Premier League interest in Downes, who Swansea City signed from Ipswich Town just last summer, before a separate report from Swansea Independent revealed that it’s the Saints who are front-runners for his signature.

Swansea Independent’s report also suggested that the Swans would expect £6million to part ways with Downes this summer.

Now though, an emerging report from The Sun has suggested that Leicester City are also keen on signing Downes this summer – the Foxes were linked with Swans striker Joel Piroe earlier in the summer too.

Downes featured 37 times in the Championship last season, scoring once and assisting two. He instantly became a fan favourite for his work ethic on the pitch and also his great technical abilities in the middle of the park too.

He’s a really well-rounded midfield player who can contribute to both attacking plays and defensive ones, and it’s no surprise to see this amount of top flight interest in him.

Will Swansea sell up?

Expect Swansea to be frustrated by the amount of transfer interest being shown in Downes. They have a nice thing going under Russell Martin and not a whole lot of money to spend, so to lose a key player like Downes only a few weeks away from the start of the new season would be a real blow.

But Swansea Independent’s report may say it all – the Swans would be reluctant to sell but they perhaps couldn’t turn down a sizeable offer for the Englishman.

Leicester City make for another attractive potential option for Downes this summer but they’ll have to act fast to beat the likes of Southampton, Wolves and Crystal Palace to this particular signing.