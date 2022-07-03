Derby County now keen on free agent who was set to sign for Middlesbrough this week

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon account, Derby County are set to make a move for veteran free-agent striker David McGoldrick.

McGoldrick was last on the books of Sheffield United but their decision not to retain him meant that free agency beckoned.

Derby County‘s recent takeover tribulations have been sorted with David Clowes taking control of the club.

Now, according to Nixon, the Rams are set to make “an ambitious late move” for 34-year-old McGoldrick – it was reported at the start of this week that McGoldrick was set to sign for Middlesbrough, but those reports have since died down, perhaps suggesting that the move has fallen though.

Veteran striker McGoldrick left Sheffield United after four years at the club following his July 2018 move from Ipswich Town.

In that time, the Nottingham-born forward had gone on to make 136 appearances for the Blades, scoring 30 goals and providing 12 assists.

Restricted by injury, last season’s Championship campaign wasn’t the busiest for McGoldrick with the striker making just 19 league appearances for United.

In those 19 Championship games, he scored two goals and provided four assists for Sheffield United.

Thoughts?

David McGoldrick has proven that he has the ability to play football at a high level. He has amassed 337 games at Championship level, leading to 77 goals and 34 assists.

He has also made 63 appearances in the Premier League with ten goals and three assists at that level.

Dropping down to League One would be a sensible move for the 34-year-old McGoldrick who could still hack it in the Championship.

Derby County would also benefit from having him at Pride Park. He has shown that he can both perform and score in English football’s third-tier competition.

Bolstered by their recent takeover and an ability to now bring in players, Derby County would miss out if they didn’t make a move for David McGoldrick.