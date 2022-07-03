Derby County, Huddersfield and Luton Town all keen on released PL man

Hourihane, 31, is officially a free agent after seeing his Aston Villa contract expire this week.

The Republic of Ireland international has spent the last two seasons out on loan in the Championship, joining Swansea City for the second half of the 2021/22 season and then spending the 2022/23 campaign with Sheffield United.

But Hourihane received mixed reviews at both clubs. He featured 30 times in the Championship last season for the Blades but only scored once, grabbing four assists in the process.

Now though, Daily Mail say that Hourihane has ‘a number of offers to consider after becoming a free agent’, with Huddersfield, Derby County and Luton Town all keen on the former Barnsley man.

Huddersfield made good use of the free market last summer and expect Derby County to do the same this summer, with the Rams now officially out of administration and looking to rebuild their squad ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Luton Town have also made some keen signings this summer and a move for Hourihane would be another shrewd acquisition for the Hatters.

What next for Hourihane?

Given Hourihane’s experience, expect him to have plenty of offers already on table both in England and possibly abroad.

At 31 years old he might fancy a few more years playing at the highest level possible and that level certainly seems to be the Championship.

A move to either Huddersfield or Luton would be an exciting oppurtunity, with both sides surely eyeing up another top-six finish next season.

But Derby County could also be an attractive option given the atmosphere at Pride Parr last summer and the feel-good factor now at the club, but it remains to be seen whether Hourihane would drop down to League One.

He’s certainly a decent name on the free market and expect him to find a new club soon.