Crystal Palace and West Ham keen on Burnley ace but clubs face price tag difficulties

A report from The Sun has reignited Crystal Palace’s interest in Burnley youngster Dwight McNeil, who is also wanted by West Ham this summer.

Crystal Palace were among a number of Premier League teams linked with a move for McNeil, 22, in January of this year.

But The Sun then revealed that Burnley wanted £40million for the Englishman and it seemingly fended off the likes of Palace – up until now that is.

An emerging report from The Sun says that Eagles boss Patrick Vieira is ‘keen on’ McNeil, whilst revealing that Burnley academy graduate ‘could be available after Vincent Kompany took over at Turf Moor’.

The same report also goes on to reveal that West Ham ‘admire’ McNeil but that both Palace and West Ham are only prepared to pay £10million for the potential signing, with Alan Nixon writing that the Clarets will ‘likely’ want more than that.

Will Burnley sell up?

McNeil featured in all 38 of Burnley‘s Premier League games last season. But the youngster struggled having only record one assist all season, and no goals.

Perhaps a season in the Championship will give McNeil some valuable experience ahead of a Premier League future, and a strong season in the second tier would also boost his transfer value.

It’s a difficult situation for both the player and club but Burnley aren’t really under pressure to sell McNeil, with his contract not up until 2024 and with the Clarets having the option of extending that by a further year.

But if West Ham or Crystal Palace fancy him that much, then they might have to exceed this reported £10million figure by some way.