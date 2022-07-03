Burnley weighing up move for Coventry City favourite

According to Alan Nixon’s Patreon account, Burnley are looking to snap up Coventry City’s play-maker Callum O’Hare.

Burnley were relegated back to the Championship after a torrid Premier League campaign last season.

They now face a season of readjusting in the Championship under new boss Vincent Kompany.

FAccording to The Sun reporter Nixon, Kompany sees a part of this adjustment to be Coventry City’s ex-Aston Villa youngster O’Hare.

Coventry had a decent campaign in last season’s Sky Bet Championship and finished in a creditable mid-table 12th position.

O’Hare was a player who played a big part in their 2021/22 campaign.

He was almost ever-present with 45 Championship appearances across the season. The only game he missed was through suspension after accumulating yellow cards.

In those 45 appearances though, the Solihull-born attacking midfielder proved his worth with five goals and eight assists.

Thoughts?

Burnley‘s readjustment to life in English football’s second-tier competition has seen them start to lose players.

However, the Clarets looking to bring in O’Hare would be a positive step for the Lancashire side.

O’Hare is a player with a pedigree from his formative days at Aston Villa. He made 61 appearances for their Under-23s as well as nine for the first team.

Since moving to Coventry City, he’s gone on to make 134 appearances for the Sky Blues, scoring 12 goals and providing 23 assists.

He is a player who has 94 Championship appearances to his name with those appearances returning eight goals and 17 assists. He has experience at this level.

Should they bring him to Turf Moor, it would be a definite gain for a Burnley side looking to bounce back to the Premier League.

However, it would be a big loss for Coventry City and it would leave them with a definite gap to fill.